Robotti Robert Makes New Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

VIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 14,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

