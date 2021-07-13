Robotti Robert Sells 1,100 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Robotti Robert reduced its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. AMREP accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.07% of AMREP worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.18.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

