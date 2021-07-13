Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 26,398 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

