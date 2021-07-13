Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 249,746 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,746 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $24,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,315. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $771.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

