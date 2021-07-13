Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 100,501 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,501 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Shattuck Labs worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STTK traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,961. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $191,966.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $129,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,088 shares of company stock worth $9,017,341 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

