Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,268 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines comprises approximately 1.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $72,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.