Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 536.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

