Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $15,604,200.00.

ROKU traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.80. 42,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,280. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.15 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

