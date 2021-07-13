Roland Michael Vachris Sells 4,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00.

COST traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $414.35.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.