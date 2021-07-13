Roland Michael Vachris Sells 4,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00.
COST traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $414.35.
About Costco Wholesale
