Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. Root has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Root by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Root by 104.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

