Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Purchases $906,500.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $453.25 per share, with a total value of $906,500.00.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $483.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.