Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $574,902.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00012193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $574,902.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00159371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.45 or 0.99962210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00961393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,520,785 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.