Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 79,862 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.55% of MarketAxess worth $482,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.88. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

