Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,395 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $418,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

