Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,818,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Accenture were worth $778,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.26. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.