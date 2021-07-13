Royal Bank of Canada Has $330.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $330,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

FMX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 6,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,917. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $86.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

