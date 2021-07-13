Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,804,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.73 on Tuesday, hitting $385.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

