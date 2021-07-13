RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,078,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,014,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in RPC by 91.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

