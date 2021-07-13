Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several research firms have commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.56. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

