Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NYSE:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi Sells 20,000 Shares

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NYSE:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00.

RUTH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 169,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,463. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.