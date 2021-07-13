Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Set at $107.09 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.80.
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.