Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Set at $107.09 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.80.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

