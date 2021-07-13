salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 352,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,789 shares of company stock valued at $90,432,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

CRM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $226.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.85.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

