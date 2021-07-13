Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Raymond James

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. 990,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.