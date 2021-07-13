Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,003,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Slam stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

