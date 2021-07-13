Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James set a $42.37 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.