Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 5,654 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 9,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

