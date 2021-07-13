Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.