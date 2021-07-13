Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

