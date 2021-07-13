Sarissa Capital Management LP Invests $174.33 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,697,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,332,000. Gilead Sciences comprises 16.7% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $68.13. 210,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 295.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

