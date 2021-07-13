SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $333.99

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $333.99 and last traded at $329.83, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.60.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 268.78 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

