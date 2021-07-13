Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU stock opened at €138.24 ($162.64) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €131.94.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.