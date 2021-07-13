Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64.

SDGR opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

