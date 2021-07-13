Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 58,079 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 58,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $4,301,330.74. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDGR stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 13,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

