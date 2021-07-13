Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 58,079 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 58,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $4,301,330.74. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SDGR stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 13,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.