Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 139,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.