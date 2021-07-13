Scotiabank Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.80.
TSE ERO opened at C$25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.98 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
