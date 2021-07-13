Scotiabank Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.80.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE ERO opened at C$25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.98 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.