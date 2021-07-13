Scott A. Richardson Sells 6,500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 672,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

