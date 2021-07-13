SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Bought by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,198 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned about 1.93% of SEACOR Marine worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 97.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

