Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Shares of UHS opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

