Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 14,664 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80.
  • On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.
  • On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.
  • On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.
  • On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

SMLR traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. 5,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.42 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

