Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 14,664 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

SMLR traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.34. 5,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.42 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

