Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

