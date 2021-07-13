Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

