Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

SNSE opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $248.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $35,408 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

