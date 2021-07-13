Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $248.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $35,408 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

