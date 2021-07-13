Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NYSE:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells $35,338.12 in Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NYSE:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $32,220.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

NYSE SQBG opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

