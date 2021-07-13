SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

