SG Americas Securities LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

