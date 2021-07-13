SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 165.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 151.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Arvinas by 43.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 799.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

