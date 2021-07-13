SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

