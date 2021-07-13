SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.42% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KZIA opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.70. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Kazia Therapeutics Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

