SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

